Long Island’s independent bookstores are enjoying an unexpected resurgence in the post-pandemic years, earning dedicated followings despite the long shadows cast by Amazon and big-box retailers.

More than a half dozen local shops have opened on Long Island post-2020, becoming gathering places in their communities.

The number of shops has increased nationwide in recent years with 293 new stores in 2023 alone, according to the most recent numbers from the American Booksellers Association, a national trade organization. A 2020 study from Harvard Business School attributed the industry’s resilience to the facts they promote the concept of supporting a local business, they offer more curated inventories and because they can offer a community hub.

The bookworms running these havens focus on personalized, unique shopping experiences for fellow readers.

Beyond just retail, they’re places people go to hang out, form bonds with other customers and knowledgeable staff, meet and talk to authors and gather for social events — or simply pass the time in a feel-good atmosphere.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Everyone’s kind who’s coming to a bookstore — no one’s in a bad mood,” said Eddie Kollath, 26, a customer at The Dog-Eared Bard’s Book Shop in East Northport.

Customers and owners of these indie shops explain why they persist in the modern age.

Daniel MacGowan at his used book store, Tiny Raccoon in Sayville. Credit: Sagarin

TINY RACCOON BOOKS

277 Railroad Ave., Sayville

Opened: April 2023

Andrew Morgan, a Bayport native who moved to Virginia in 2004, has a mission when he travels: find a local bookstore and buy something.

While back in the area in January, a Google search for “best bookstores on Long Island” led him through the door of Tiny Raccoon Books.

The compact, homey shop carries about 4,000 paperbacks and hardcovers — mostly used — across shelves, tables, bins and crates. Options range from popular titles, classics and kids’ books to works by local authors and offbeat vintage finds.

Morgan, 40, said it was an ideal destination. On a tight budget, he explored a collection of sports, politics, self-help and a “smorgasbord” of random reads going for $5 as part of a flash sale that day.

You don’t find anything unexpected on Amazon. Stores like this are interesting and have a cool vibe. - Andrew Morgan, Bayport native

“I didn’t come in thinking I’d get these,” Morgan said, walking out with a book on Scrabble strategies and a philosophy text from the 1950s. “You don’t find anything unexpected on Amazon. Stores like this are interesting and have a cool vibe.”

Over at the counter, Daniel McGowan, the owner, sole staff member and creator of the “cool vibe,” chatted up customers. He dropped raccoon-adorned stickers and bookmarks inside their purchases as the Ramones played overhead.

“I love it, you get to talk to people all day long about books,” said McGowan, 50, who opened the store in April 2023 with the library he’d accumulated in his Brooklyn apartment. “It’s mostly me doing what I want, curating what I want and sharing stuff I’m interested in.”

The shop’s many regulars like the inventory too. And his personal service.

Customer Lisa Dix, 34, of Patchogue, who said she visits a few times a month, said the convenience of online shopping is no match for reading with her young daughter on the bench by the store’s window.

McGowan, she said, “goes above and beyond” to find books on her daughter’s favorite subject — cats — and has become a friend.

“The relationship built with Tiny Raccoon is more important; when you’re in a small setting you’re going to get that extra attention, and it’s opening up a whole new world for my kid,” Dix said. “He’s created a little community center.”

Business is slower during the winter, McGowan said, but he keeps things lively with author talks, book clubs and local band shows. He also collects books from patrons every week and donates them and other supplies to local shelters, pantries and other organizations.

Patty Colombaro, a self-proclaimed “total book freak” from Nesconset, has been coming here since McGowan opened it.

“He knows what you want,” she said. “It’s like ‘Cheers,’ except instead of liquor, it’s books. So it’s much better.”

James and Jillian Wagner check their inventory at Dog Eared Bard in East Northport. Credit: Newsday/Rick Kopstein

THE DOG-EARED BARD’S BOOK SHOP

250 Larkfield Rd., East Northport

Opened: October 2021

The “treasure hunt” feel of The Dog-Eared Bard’s Book Shop — specializing in used, antiquarian and independently published books and anthologies — was accentuated during a weekend bag sale.

For $20, people wandered in from across the Island and beyond to load tote bags with as many used books they could fit inside, about 20 to 25 for most.

Eddie Kollath, of Kings Park, said he crammed 30 books into his bag the previous day. He was back again for Round Two, searching for vintage “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Star Trek” novels.

“This is like 10 thrift stores’ worth of books in here,” said Kollath, who likes seeing old books preserved, not thrown away.

Shops like this, he added, are where like-minded people can connect.

The store buzzed with customers inspecting shelves, browsing tables and crouching down to dig through crates full of novels.

“I like seeing people discover something or find books they had and loved when they were young,” said Jillian Wagner, 40, who runs the shop with her husband, James.

Books have personality, they’re well-loved. They connect us through the years. - Jillian Wagner, co-owner of The Dog-Eared Bard’s Book Shop

“You never know what you’re going to get here, but it makes me happy that the joy for books still exists,” she said, handing cookies out to kids throughout the day. “Books have personality, they’re well-loved. They connect us through the years.”

James Wagner, 38, a lifelong Northport resident and poet, said that when he was young he’d go to church sales with his grandparents and root around in the book section — a formative experience he tries to recreate at the shop.

“It’s nice to bring a little bit of that nostalgic magic,” he said. “There are unique things here you’re not going to find at Barnes & Noble right now.”

Four-year-old Sadie clutched “Ellen Tebbits,” a Beverly Cleary novel from 1951, while her father, Pablo Ortiz, of Northport, scanned the shelves. It was their first time here.

“There aren’t that many bookstores, especially these kinds, where [the books are] coming from previous owners,” he said. “It’s allowing the continued use of these books and stories. We read to my daughter every night.”

Mallory Braun, owner of The Next Chapter in Huntington. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

THE NEXT CHAPTER

204 New York Ave., Huntington

Opened: December 2022

Inside a sprawling, 7,000-square-foot space of used, rare and new books, John Catanzariti, 82, of Syosset, sat reading in a tucked-away history section.

Though he said he doesn’t need more books as he has “a thousand” at home, he loves spending time here at The Next Chapter, perusing old nonfiction and making conversation.

“I can’t help it,” Catanzariti said. “This place is kind of special.”

In the next room over, on a wood-framed sofa, Ian Richman, 12, and his brother Adam, 9, of Lloyd Harbor, were also immersed.

There’s just something about holding a physical book in your hand. - Ian Richman, Lloyd Harbor middle schooler

“It’s cozy in here,” Ian said, as shoppers nearby surveyed high shelves and tables of various genres. “I like reading, and there’s just something about holding a physical book in your hand.”

Creating an inviting hub around books, as well as vinyl, was a major goal for Mallory Braun, 31, when she launched the shop in 2022 with the help of a crowd-sourcing campaign that raised $250,000.

The Next Chapter opened after the nearby Book Revue closed during the pandemic after 44 years. Braun, a former manager at Book Revue, said The Next Chapter feels like its spiritual successor — with a strong and loyal customer base from the start.

“They’re the reason the store is able to be as successful as it is,” she said, noting a 20% increase in sales in 2024 compared to 2023. “The people drawn to bookstores aren’t afraid to be themselves. Sometimes they’re quirky or eccentric, and I tend to like people like that.”

Braun pointed out that the store’s bestselling section is “Staff Picks,” with handwritten reviews by the store’s employees, including her brother, Noel.

For Tom Manfuso, 71, of Huntington Harbor, it’s all about that human experience.

“I’ve just always enjoyed the whole act of going to a bookstore,” Manfuso said, one of many customers interviewed who mentioned a much-needed escape from screens. “I don’t want to do everything in my life through a phone, so this is still the one remaining activity where I don’t have to.”

Steve Israel, an organizer of the first Gold Coast Book Fair at Theodore's Books in Oyster Bay. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

THEODORE’S BOOKS

17 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay

Opened: November 2021

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Steve Israel, 66, said these days he feels closer than ever to Long Island — as the owner of Theodore’s Books in Oyster Bay.

“What I love is when customers come in and say ‘This just seems like a happy place,’ ” Israel said, as his sweater-wearing dog named Theo trotted around the shelves. “A bookstore is for community, for people to satisfy their curiosity. You can find whatever you want here.”

Less than 10 minutes from Sagamore Hill, where former President Theodore Roosevelt lived among thousands of books in his own library, readers pop into the hamlet’s small brick-and-mortar store for a wide selection of new books.

“We always come here with a clean slate to find the next good read, and I have not been disappointed,” said Martha Flanagan, 59, of Oyster Bay. “The people behind the desk know what they’re doing.”

It’s important to support small businesses, and this one specifically is good for the heart and soul of Oyster Bay. - Martha Flanagan, Oyster Bay resident

Her daughter, Greta, 21, picked up “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy. “I think it’s important to support small businesses, and this one specifically is good for the heart and soul of Oyster Bay.”

Patrick Wright, 58, who frequented the store before he joined the staff part-time in 2024, suggested a new novel he loved to a customer.

“There are a lot of people who want to engage with you, ask questions, and I feel like a book advocate when I’m here,” said Wright. “We have a book club, author signings, book fairs for local schools — that’s been the best thing: building culture.”

Reflecting its location and its owner, the shop highlights history and current affairs, with a “Teddy Table” of Roosevelt-related biographies and nonfiction up front.

Then there are bestsellers, books on science and poetry, classic literature, graphic novels and the vast “Teddy Bear Corner” children’s section.

“I love getting a feel for what customers enjoy and matching them with a book that really works for them,” said general manager Chloe Blog, 30, who helps curate the offerings.

Recently, Blog saw tweens crowding the Young Adult aisle, their coats and backpacks on the floor, chatting about different books. It brought her back to spending hours at Huntington’s old Book Revue growing up.

“Another thing bookstores offer is that ‘third place,’ ” she said, referring to a go-to social spot that isn’t home or work/school.