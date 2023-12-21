Walking Dunes of Montauk: What to know

It’s no secret that Long Island has a bounty of picturesque hiking trails flanked between its shorelines. These pathways are brimming with fauna and flora — as well as breathtaking scenery.

One such extraordinary place to explore is the Walking Dunes of Montauk. Nestled within Hither Hills State Park, this area, just shy of an acre, is made up of soaring, parabolic (u-shaped) dunes that create a surreal hiking experience.

Over the past century, winds sweeping from the north have been slowly swallowing all vegetation and creating mountains of sand that ascend to almost 80 feet. One stark example of that is the “Phantom Forest,” where only the highest branches of buried trees are visible on the surface.

Due to the effects of wind and weather, the dunes actually move several inches a year.

Peter Ciaccia, a Montauk native who is an avid hiker and trail runner, said he treks throughout the country with his wife, Gillian, to some of the most notable parks and trails in the nation. Here at home, he said he has traversed the Walking Dunes, along Napeague Harbor, a handful of times.

“The views are great, especially overlooking the harbor,” Ciaccia, 70, said. “The trails are really well-maintained, too.”

Lindsey Sampson, 44, of Long Beach, said she visited the dunes once. When asked what makes the Walking Dunes different than other Long Island hikes, she said, “It’s truly a magical place. Not just for Long Island or New York, but the East Coast. It puts you in a completely different world.”

Sampson said the hike can be completed in an hour, or visitors can make a day of it if they branch off to some of the surrounding beaches. She said, “If you haven’t been, it’s a must.”

Aside from the distinctive dunes, visitors can also expect to see a variety of shore birds, deer, coastal greenery and lots of kite surfers taking advantage of the ocean gale. Is it suitable for a winter hike? Ciaccia said he prefers the excursion in the off-season. “Montauk is a tourist area, so I stay away during peak times in the summer. Winter is actually an ideal time to go.”