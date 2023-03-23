Way to Go! Farmingdale student creates school garden

A Farmingdale student recently expanded her school's garden as a way to educate classmates about different types of plants.

Abigail Malanga, an eighth-grader at Weldon E. Howitt Middle School, planted 13 species of succulents — plants with thick fleshy tissues that hold and retain water — in a large plastic bowl alongside an existing garden in her school's courtyard.

Malanga, 13, also created plant identification markers using a 3D printer, a table cover for when the bowl is moved indoors during the winter, and a binder with plant care instructions for the school's Garden Club.

"I was very happy with how it turned out," said Malanga, a Girl Scout Cadette who pursued the project as part of her Silver Award. "It feel like it's important to have kids learn more about the environment."

Malanga's other efforts included creating an outdoor pedestal for the bowl using bricks she obtained at a discount from Lowe's in East Farmingdale. She also received a discount on plant purchases from Starkie Bros. Garden Center in Farmingdale.

"Abigail has been known to roll up her sleeves and just 'dig' into the tireless work our garden requires," said the school's Garden Club adviser, Cristina Marzillier. "We are extremely proud of her efforts."

Malanga also plays the flute and is a member of her school's badminton team, yearbook club, stage crew and Wildlife Warriors Club, the latter of which is dedicated to the pursuit of environmental and wildlife conservation.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT