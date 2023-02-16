Way to Go! Student hopes to inspire through music

Sophia Agresta has been making a name for herself through everything from catwalks to concerts.

Sophia is a member of the School of Rock Port Jefferson and has performed in charity events at local venues ranging from 89 North Music Venue, in Patchogue, to The Suffolk, a theater in Riverhead. She's currently a student at Francis Lewis School, PS 79 in Queens, but her family is in the process of relocating to Suffolk County.

Sophia, 10, has previously been a member of the School of Rock Queens, where she was the youngest lead vocalist for its house band on the East Coast, her family said.

"I just want my music to inspire people, because when I sing, I smile and it makes me feel happy," said Sophia. "It's in my heart and I love it."

Sophia's other achievements include having appeared in a learning video series coordinated by Carnegie Hall and having performed at a fundraiser coordinated by the nonprofit Kids Rock for Kids. She has also appeared in advertisements and commercials for companies ranging from Tempur-Pedic to Walmart and has appeared in fashion shows for companies including Converse and Hurley.

In addition, Sophia is a member of her school's chorus and president of her school's Student Council. She and her family have also donated holiday gifts annually to sick children at St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Bayside, Queens.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT