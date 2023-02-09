Long IslandLI Life

Way to Go! Student's project gives comfort to rescued dogs

Louis Attard, a senior at East Islip High School, organized...

Louis Attard, a senior at East Islip High School, organized the repurposing of used car tires to make 20 pet beds for One Love Dog Rescue, a nonprofit.  Credit: Boy Scout Troop 205

By Michael R. Ebertmichael.ebert@newsday.com

An East Islip High School student recently spearheaded a project that turned car tires into something special for some four-legged friends.

Louis Attard, a senior, coordinated the repurposing of used car tires, which were donated by local stores, to be transformed into 20 pet beds for One Love Dog Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, healing and re-homing of abused, unwanted and abandoned dogs. The nonprofit provided the beds to families who foster dogs.

Attard, a member of Boy Scout Troop 205, tackled the project for his Eagle Scout Award, the highest achievement attainable within the Boy Scouts of America.

“I am so proud of my scouting journey and just feel like it has given me knowledge, skills, confidence and experiences that I can take with me and apply to all my future plans,” Attard said. “I consider myself fortunate to have been given all of these exciting opportunities and the potential to be an Eagle Scout, which has been such a driving goal in my life these past few years.”

Attard, 17, is a member of his school’s National and Foreign Language honor societies as well as the pep band, wind ensemble honors band, Best Buddies Club, Book Club, Chess Club, Robotics Club, Stage Crew and STEM Club. He has also been on the varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams as well as the cross country, winter and spring track teams.

Attard’s also serves as a lector, usher and youth group member at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Islip Terrace. 

