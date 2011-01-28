Wedding: Adriana Scott and Steven Wolf

Scott-Wolf

Adriana Scott and Steven Wolf were wed Sept. 17 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Valley Stream. The reception was at Carlyle on the Green in Bethpage. She is a family functional therapist for Catholic Guardian Society and Home Bureau in the Bronx and is the daughter of Diana Scott of Valley Stream and the late Peter Scott. The bridegroom is a director of spot advertising for NAC Marketing Co. in Melville and is the son of Cecelia Wolf of Floral Park and the late Bruce Wolf. The bride earned master's degrees in forensic psychology and forensic mental health counseling from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Adelphi University. They live in Rockville Centre.