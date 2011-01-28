Wedding: Ilana David-Klein, Bruce Garelick

David-Klein, Garelick

Ilana David-Klein and Bruce F. Garelick were wed Dec. 18 at the Garden City Hotel with a reception following. She owns IDK Financial Services and is the daughter of Valentine and David David of Ganei Tikva, Israel. The bridegroom is president and CEO of Business Management Associates and is the son of the late Gussie and Morris Garelick of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of Massapequa Park. The bride earned a bachelor of science in communications from Queens College. The groom earned a bachelor of science in aerospace technology from Middle Tennessee State University, a master of science in engineering from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University, and an MBA in finance from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. They live in Roslyn.