Wedding: Jennifer Loftus, Jeffrey Podgorski

LOFTUS-PODGORSKI

Jennifer Loftus and Jeffrey Podgorski were married June 30 at Lombardi's on the Sound in Port Jefferson with a reception following. An instruction coach for T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., and an online English teacher, she is the daughter of Irene and Peter Loftus of Ridge. The bridegroom is a certified public accountant and an operations manager for Net App and is the son of Joann and William Podgorski of Pittsburgh. The bride earned a bachelor's degree from SUNY Fredonia and a master's in educational computing from Stony Brook University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree from Robert Morris University. They live in Falls Church, Va.