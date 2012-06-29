Wedding: Katis Wai and Rodney Martin

Wai-Martin

Katis Wai and Rodney Martin were married June 16 at Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, with a reception following. She is a physician assistant in labor and delivery for New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan and is the daughter of Chung Wai and Fung Ming Tsang of Merrick. The bridegroom is a self-employed management consultant and is the son of Marcelo Martin Sr. of Melbourne, Fla., and the late Lucita Martin. The bride earned a master of science degree in physician assistant studies from Chatham College and a bachelor of arts degree from Binghamton University. The groom earned a bachelor of arts degree from Cornell University. They live in Astoria, Queens.