Wedding: Suzanne Corenza, Gregory Conway

CORENZA-CONWAY

Suzanne Corenza and Gregory Conway were married Oct. 14 at Good Shepherd Church in Rhinebeck. The reception was at The Belvedere Mansion in Rhinebeck. She works for Deutsche Bank in Manhattan and is the daughter of Agnes and Daniel Corenza of Port Jefferson Station. The bridegroom works for Peco Pallet Inc. in Yonkers and is the son of Thomas Conway of White Plains and the late Catherine Conway. The bride earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware. The groom earned a bachelor's degree from Allegheny College. They live in Long Island City.