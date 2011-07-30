Winner: Christopher Bruno

Christopher BrunoEngineering

Christopher Bruno of Kings Park has received the 2011 Professional Engineer in Government Award from the New York State Society of Professional Engineers' Suffolk County Chapter based on his outstanding engineering achievements. Bruno, an electrical engineer at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, has been a New York State-licensed professional engineer since 1998 and is also a state-licensed code enforcement official and groundwater treatment plan operator. In addition, he is also a member of the National Fire Protection Association and the Building Officials Association of Suffolk County.