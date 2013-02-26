Winner: Dr. Frederick Schiavone

Dr. Frederick

SchiavonePhysician educator

Dr. Frederick Schiavone of Port Jefferson Station has received the 2013 Parker J. Palmer Courage to Lead Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education based on his demonstrated leadership and excellence in overseeing residency programs. Schiavone is a distinguished professor in the department of emergency medicine and vice dean for graduate medical education at Stony Brook University School of Medicine. He is also a committee member of the Association of American Medical College's Group on Resident Affairs and has served on the New York American College of Emergency Physicians' Board of Directors.