Winner: Emre Salman

Emre SalmanProfessor

Emre Salman of Sound Beach recently received the Faculty Early Career Development Program Award from the National Science Foundation for his "outstanding research, excellent education and the integration of both education and research," the organization said. Salman is an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and director of the Nanoscale Circuits and Systems Laboratory at Stony Brook University. He has published more than 30 peer-reviewed articles, holds two U.S. patents, and is best known for his research on three-dimensional integration technology.