Winner: Jean-Pierre Lardoux

Jean-Pierre LardouxPrincipal architect

Jean-Pierre Lardoux of Port Washington was recently honored at the 30th anniversary Gala of Options for Community Living in Smithtown based on his development and improvement of more than 50 homes for the nonprofit's residents. Lardoux, a registered architect in five states, is the founder and principal architect of Fusion Architecture in Plainview, which specializes in providing architectural services for local nonprofit organizations. He is also a member of the American Institute of Architects.