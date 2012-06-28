Winner: Larry J. McCord
Larry J. McCord of North Babylon recently received the Community Service Award from SCOPE Education Services in Smithtown based on his work as a parent, educator and advocate for students in the Wyandanch community. McCord is a founding partner of West Babylon-based law firm Larry McCord and Associates and founding president of the Wyandanch High School Parent-Teacher Organization, for which he has been an executive board member for the past 10 years. He also teaches business law in a bridge program for Wyandanch high schoolers at Dowling College in Oakdale.