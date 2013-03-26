Winner: Mary DeRose

Mary DeRoseInterim principal

Mary DeRose of Northport has been named Administrator of the Year by the Western Suffolk Counselors' Association based on her leadership and for overseeing a "seamless and superior" transition at Amityville Memorial High School following the departure of principal Scott Andrews last year, the organization said. DeRose is currently interim principal there. Last year she served as an educational consultant for the Amityville school district, assisting with the development of interdisciplinary teams and master schedules at Edmund W. Miles Middle School. She previously served as superintendent for Kings Park Central School District for 16 years before retiring in 2007.