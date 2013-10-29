Winner: Mary Villani

Mary VillaniProfessor

Mary Villani of Manhasset recently received the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching from the State University of New York for her "skills as an excellent and innovative teacher," the organization said. Villani, an associate professor of computer systems, is a published expert in keystroke biometrics and chairwoman of the Department of Sport Management in the Farmingdale State College School of Business. She is also a member of both the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society in Business Disciplines and the Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society in Computing and Information Disciplines.