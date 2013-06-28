Winner: Richard Kessel

Richard KesselFormer CEO

Richard Kessel, of Merrick, was honored last month at EAC Network's annual Golf Outing, "Golf For Good," at North Shore Country Club in Glen Head in recognition of his work with at-risk children, families and communities. Kessel, a member of EAC Network's board of directors since 2000, is a former president and chief executive of the New York Power Authority and before that served as president and chief executive of the Long Island Power Authority, for which he also served two terms as chairman of its board of trustees. He began his career in public service and was executive director of the New York State Consumer Protection Board from 1984-1995.