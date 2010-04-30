Winners: Gary Mazur

Gary Mazur

Fire chief

Gary Mazur of Mineola was honored last month at the Jeans & Jewels Don't Stop Believing fundraiser hosted by the Long Island Breakfast Club, an organization that assists individuals seeking employment. Mazur, who was recognized for "giving back to the Mineola community," is former chief of the Mineola Fire Department and coordinates its annual pasta dinner each February. He also spearheaded a recruitment campaign that bolstered Mineola's Junior Fire Department to 40 young adults.