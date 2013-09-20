Winners: James and Laura Marino

James and Laura MarinoCharity supporters

James and Laura Marino of Oyster Bay recently received the Gift of Life Angel Award from Gift of Life International, a nonprofit that helps provide pediatric cardiac surgeries, based on their support that has helped save more than 20 children globally. James is a managing director of investments at Wells Fargo Advisors and member of The Bubba Fund board of directors. Laura is a homemaker who works part time in retail sales. They are also involved with charities including Hospitality Too, a soup kitchen and outreach program in Brentwood, and the Wounded Warrior Project.