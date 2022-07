Olga Zuluaga

Caregiver

Olga Zuluaga of Brentwood has been named 2010 Caregiver of the Year by Utopia Home Care, a health care agency headquartered

in Kings Park. Zuluaga is a personal care aide at Utopia's Kings Park office and performs tasks ranging from preparing meals to doing

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

laundry for as many as six at-home patients a day. She came to the U.S. from Colombia in 1990 and joined Utopia in 2003 after attending BOCES classes.