Winners: Tom Pecora

Tom Pecora

Coach

Tom Pecora of Williston Park was honored at the 23rd annual Geraldo Rivera Golf and Tennis Classic hosted by Life's WORC, a nonprofit that supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Pecora, who was highlighted for his "history of contributing to the community," was recently named head basketball coach at Fordham University after serving as coach at Hofstra for nine years. His charity work includes the American Cancer Society and the Association for the Help of Retarded Children.