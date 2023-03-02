Women's History Month events on Long Island

Women’s History Month has its origins in a national celebration in 1981, when Congress authorized the week of March 7, 1982, as Women’s History Week. For the next five years, Congress designated a week in March as Women’s History Week. In 1987, after petitioning by the organization now know as The National Women’s History Alliance, Congress designated March as Women’s History Month. Since 1988, Congress or the president has issued annual proclamations to continue the tradition. The theme for this March, as designated by the alliance, is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Please confirm events before setting out.



Women’s History Month has its origins in a national celebration in 1981, when Congress authorized the week of March 7, 1982, as Women’s History Week. For the next five years, Congress designated a week in March as Women’s History Week. In 1987, after petitioning by the organization now know as The National Women’s History Alliance, Congress designated March as Women’s History Month. Since 1988, Congress or the president has issued annual proclamations to continue the tradition. The theme for this March, as designated by the alliance, is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Please confirm events before setting out.





MARCH 5

BETHPAGE

LIVE AT THE LIBRARY:

LADIES OF MOTOWN

Rhonda Denét and the Silver Fox Trio perform hits by the female groups and solo artists who helped to introduce the world to the Motown sound, including The Supremes, The Marvelettes, Mary Wells, Tammi Terrell and more, 2 p.m., Bethpage Library, 47 Powell Ave., free, bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

CONCERT: THE CLIMB

The Island Hills Chorus presents a musical tribute celebrating women and their struggle to attain equity and recognition in the workplace and the world, 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Comsewogue Library, 170 Terryville Rd., free, register at cplib.org, 631-928-1212.

MARCH 6

BETHPAGE

ONLINE: PORTRAITS — WOMEN OF LONG ISLAND

Discover the achievements of extraordinary Long Island women who have made history in the past three centuries, including reformers, journalists, designers, performers and more, 2 p.m., hosted by Bethpage Library, free, register for a link at bethpage

library.info, 516-931-3907.

ELMONT

ONLINE: UNSUNG HEROES



Explore the accomplishments of women who never made it into the history books, learn about historical figures such as Anna Coleman Ladd, the Radium Girls and others, 7 p.m., hosted by Elmont Library, free, register for a link at elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

HOLBROOK

ONLINE: WOMEN IN FILM

Examine the dynamics of sexism in the film industry, the challenges women have met and often overcome and the achievements of female directors, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

HUNTINGTON STATION

MOVIE SCREENING: ‘TÁR’

Screening of the psychological drama (2022, rated R, 2:38), starring Cate Blanchett about Lydia Tár, a composer-conductor who was the first female director of a major German orchestra, 2 p.m., South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., free, shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

UNIONDALE

ONLINE: KATHARINE GRAHAM

The New-York Historical Society discusses the life and career of Katharine Meyer Graham, publisher of The Washington Post and the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, 7 p.m., hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary .org, 516-489-2220.

MARCH 8

BRIGHTWATERS

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: ‘CAROL’

Screening of the romantic drama (2015, rated R, 1:58) starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, about an aspiring photographer who develops an intimate relationship with an older woman in 1950s New York, 2:30 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library,

1 S. Country Rd., free, bsbw

library.org, 631-665-4350.

ELMONT

CRAFT: COLLAGE CELEBRATING WOMEN

Create a collage with a feminine focus, materials provided, but feel free to bring in your own magazines, 1 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, resident cardholders only can register at elmontlibrary .org, 516-354-5280.

UNIONDALE

SLINGO: FAMOUS WOMEN

Name that tune by female artists and see if you have it on your bingo board, prizes will be awarded, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register at union dalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

A woman works as a riveter on bomber at Consolidated Aircraft Corp. in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 1942. Credit: Getty Images/Howard R. Hollem

MARCH 9

BRENTWOOD

ONLINE: ROSIE THE RIVETER AND WWII POPULAR CULTURE

Learn about the women who entered the workforce in unprecedented numbers during World War II, changing the course of history for their gender and the world, 3 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at

brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

HAUPPAUGE

MARIE CURIE’S LIFE AND WORK

Discussion about the life and work of pioneer of radioactivity Marie Curie, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Hauppauge Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, register at hauppauge library.org, 631-979-1600.

HUNTINGTON

FOREVER TIMELESS:

EDITH HEAD

Learn about the life and legacy of famed costume designer Edith Head, 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., $17, tickets required, cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610.

From left, actors Fola la Follette, Virginia Kline, Madame Youska and Eleanor Lawson attend a Women's Suffrage Movement parade to campaign for votes for women. Credit: Getty Images/Paul Thompson

LAWRENCE

ONLINE: HEAR US ROAR — WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE

Learn the history of the 19th Amendment and those who made it possible, 11 a.m. to noon, hosted by Peninsula Library, visit peninsulapublic .org for a link, 516-239-3262.

MARCH 10

AMITYVILLE

THELMA TODD:

THE COMEDIAN’S COMEDIAN

Learn about the life of Thelma Todd, the 1930s answer to the queen of screwball movie comedy, and the top male Hollywood comedians that wanted her as their co-star, 1 p.m., Amityville Library, 19 John St., free, register at

amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

BRENTWOOD

FLUTTERFLIES WOMEN’S EXPO

An evening of networking with female leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals, features free raffles and giveaways, refreshments will be served, 5:30 p.m., Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

CENTRAL ISLIP

FILM FESTIVAL FRIDAYS:

‘LITTLE WOMEN’

Screening of the romantic drama (2019, rated PG, 2:15) starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Laura Dern, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, Central Islip Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave, free, centralislip

library.org, 631-234-9333.

ELMONT

THE FIRST LADIES OF COMEDY

Discussion about the emergence of stand-up comedy as a distinct art form that made it possible for women to find wide acceptance as comedy stars, learn about Moms Mabley, Jean Carroll, Phyllis Diller, Joan Rivers and others, 12:30 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

HOLBROOK

ONLINE: FUNNY LADIES OF COMEDY

Learn about the comedic antics of legendary entertainers such as Mae West, Phyllis Diller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more, the difficulties and challenges they experienced in capturing the spotlight, 7 p.m., hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for link at

sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

MIDDLE ISLAND

WOMEN OF IRELAND: THE ANCIENT CELTS TO THE CURRENT DAY

Irish performer Kevin Westley presents a multimedia showcase with songs and stories of the women of Ireland, including the Celtic war goddess Morrigan, Queen Maeve, St. Brigid of Kildare, Grace O’Malley, the Women of Cumann na mBan, and more, 7 p.m., Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register at longwood

library.org, 631-924-6400.

MARCH 11

HEMPSTEAD

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S

CONFERENCE

Network, exchange knowledge, connect, facilitate connections, and showcase products and services, 10 a.m., Hofstra University, 1000 Hempstead Tpke., $60-$199, tickets required,

nevalliance.com, 954-287-1222.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler