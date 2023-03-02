Women's History Month events on Long Island
Women’s History Month has its origins in a national celebration in 1981, when Congress authorized the week of March 7, 1982, as Women’s History Week. For the next five years, Congress designated a week in March as Women’s History Week. In 1987, after petitioning by the organization now know as The National Women’s History Alliance, Congress designated March as Women’s History Month. Since 1988, Congress or the president has issued annual proclamations to continue the tradition. The theme for this March, as designated by the alliance, is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Please confirm events before setting out.
MARCH 5
BETHPAGE
LIVE AT THE LIBRARY:
LADIES OF MOTOWN
Rhonda Denét and the Silver Fox Trio perform hits by the female groups and solo artists who helped to introduce the world to the Motown sound, including The Supremes, The Marvelettes, Mary Wells, Tammi Terrell and more, 2 p.m., Bethpage Library, 47 Powell Ave., free, bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION
CONCERT: THE CLIMB
The Island Hills Chorus presents a musical tribute celebrating women and their struggle to attain equity and recognition in the workplace and the world, 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Comsewogue Library, 170 Terryville Rd., free, register at cplib.org, 631-928-1212.
MARCH 6
BETHPAGE
ONLINE: PORTRAITS — WOMEN OF LONG ISLAND
Discover the achievements of extraordinary Long Island women who have made history in the past three centuries, including reformers, journalists, designers, performers and more, 2 p.m., hosted by Bethpage Library, free, register for a link at bethpage
library.info, 516-931-3907.
ELMONT
ONLINE: UNSUNG HEROES
Explore the accomplishments of women who never made it into the history books, learn about historical figures such as Anna Coleman Ladd, the Radium Girls and others, 7 p.m., hosted by Elmont Library, free, register for a link at elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.
HOLBROOK
ONLINE: WOMEN IN FILM
Examine the dynamics of sexism in the film industry, the challenges women have met and often overcome and the achievements of female directors, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.
HUNTINGTON STATION
MOVIE SCREENING: ‘TÁR’
Screening of the psychological drama (2022, rated R, 2:38), starring Cate Blanchett about Lydia Tár, a composer-conductor who was the first female director of a major German orchestra, 2 p.m., South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., free, shpl.info, 631-549-4411.
UNIONDALE
ONLINE: KATHARINE GRAHAM
The New-York Historical Society discusses the life and career of Katharine Meyer Graham, publisher of The Washington Post and the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, 7 p.m., hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary .org, 516-489-2220.
MARCH 8
BRIGHTWATERS
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: ‘CAROL’
Screening of the romantic drama (2015, rated R, 1:58) starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, about an aspiring photographer who develops an intimate relationship with an older woman in 1950s New York, 2:30 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library,
1 S. Country Rd., free, bsbw
library.org, 631-665-4350.
ELMONT
CRAFT: COLLAGE CELEBRATING WOMEN
Create a collage with a feminine focus, materials provided, but feel free to bring in your own magazines, 1 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, resident cardholders only can register at elmontlibrary .org, 516-354-5280.
UNIONDALE
SLINGO: FAMOUS WOMEN
Name that tune by female artists and see if you have it on your bingo board, prizes will be awarded, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register at union dalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.
MARCH 9
BRENTWOOD
ONLINE: ROSIE THE RIVETER AND WWII POPULAR CULTURE
Learn about the women who entered the workforce in unprecedented numbers during World War II, changing the course of history for their gender and the world, 3 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at
brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
HAUPPAUGE
MARIE CURIE’S LIFE AND WORK
Discussion about the life and work of pioneer of radioactivity Marie Curie, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Hauppauge Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, register at hauppauge library.org, 631-979-1600.
HUNTINGTON
FOREVER TIMELESS:
EDITH HEAD
Learn about the life and legacy of famed costume designer Edith Head, 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., $17, tickets required, cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610.
LAWRENCE
ONLINE: HEAR US ROAR — WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE
Learn the history of the 19th Amendment and those who made it possible, 11 a.m. to noon, hosted by Peninsula Library, visit peninsulapublic .org for a link, 516-239-3262.
MARCH 10
AMITYVILLE
THELMA TODD:
THE COMEDIAN’S COMEDIAN
Learn about the life of Thelma Todd, the 1930s answer to the queen of screwball movie comedy, and the top male Hollywood comedians that wanted her as their co-star, 1 p.m., Amityville Library, 19 John St., free, register at
amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.
BRENTWOOD
FLUTTERFLIES WOMEN’S EXPO
An evening of networking with female leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals, features free raffles and giveaways, refreshments will be served, 5:30 p.m., Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
CENTRAL ISLIP
FILM FESTIVAL FRIDAYS:
‘LITTLE WOMEN’
Screening of the romantic drama (2019, rated PG, 2:15) starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Laura Dern, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, Central Islip Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave, free, centralislip
library.org, 631-234-9333.
ELMONT
THE FIRST LADIES OF COMEDY
Discussion about the emergence of stand-up comedy as a distinct art form that made it possible for women to find wide acceptance as comedy stars, learn about Moms Mabley, Jean Carroll, Phyllis Diller, Joan Rivers and others, 12:30 p.m., Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.
HOLBROOK
ONLINE: FUNNY LADIES OF COMEDY
Learn about the comedic antics of legendary entertainers such as Mae West, Phyllis Diller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more, the difficulties and challenges they experienced in capturing the spotlight, 7 p.m., hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for link at
sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.
MIDDLE ISLAND
WOMEN OF IRELAND: THE ANCIENT CELTS TO THE CURRENT DAY
Irish performer Kevin Westley presents a multimedia showcase with songs and stories of the women of Ireland, including the Celtic war goddess Morrigan, Queen Maeve, St. Brigid of Kildare, Grace O’Malley, the Women of Cumann na mBan, and more, 7 p.m., Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register at longwood
library.org, 631-924-6400.
MARCH 11
HEMPSTEAD
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S
CONFERENCE
Network, exchange knowledge, connect, facilitate connections, and showcase products and services, 10 a.m., Hofstra University, 1000 Hempstead Tpke., $60-$199, tickets required,
nevalliance.com, 954-287-1222.
Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler