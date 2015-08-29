LI state parks slated for playground improvements

Playgrounds at three Long Island state parks will be overhauled in time for next summer, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office has announced.

Some of the details:

Jones Beach playgrounds will be expanded, with shady areas added in the Zach's Bay section, located in Field 5 near the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater. Older equipment will be replaced in the West Games Area.

At Captree State Park, a water mister and playground equipment designed for two different age groups -- 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds -- will be installed.

Hempstead Lake State Park will get a new play area for 2- to 5-year-olds, and the existing playground for 5- to 12-year-olds will be expanded.

The projects are part of $2.5 million in state park playground improvements, the governor's office said.