Long Island

LI state parks slated for playground improvements

By JOAN GRALLAjoan.gralla@newsday.comJoanGralla

Playgrounds at three Long Island state parks will be overhauled in time for next summer, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office has announced.

Some of the details:

Jones Beach playgrounds will be expanded, with shady areas added in the Zach's Bay section, located in Field 5 near the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater. Older equipment will be replaced in the West Games Area.

At Captree State Park, a water mister and playground equipment designed for two different age groups -- 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds -- will be installed.

Hempstead Lake State Park will get a new play area for 2- to 5-year-olds, and the existing playground for 5- to 12-year-olds will be expanded.

The projects are part of $2.5 million in state park playground improvements, the governor's office said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

