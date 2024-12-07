Long Island

LIPA's 'time-of-day' pricing plan 

Come January, LIPA will begin to roll out its 'time-of-day' energy rates, which is supposed to encourage customers to shift power to off-peak times. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports.  Credit: Newsday

