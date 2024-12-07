LIPA's 'time-of-day' pricing plan
Come January, LIPA will begin to roll out its 'time-of-day' energy rates, which is supposed to encourage customers to shift power to off-peak times. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports. Credit: Newsday
Come January, LIPA will begin to roll out its 'time-of-day' energy rates, which is supposed to encourage customers to shift power to off-peak times. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports. Credit: Newsday
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months