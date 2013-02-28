LIRR back in service after smoke suspends some trains

Commuter trains were back in service late Wednesday night after being halted due to smoke in one of the tunnels in Brooklyn, the Long Island Rail Road said.

Service had been suspended in both directions about 7:30 p.m. between the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and Jamaica as firefighters investigated the source of the smoke, near the LIRR's East New York station, said LIRR spokesman Salvatore Arena.

Trains began running about 10:30 p.m., but the LIRR warned of residual delays.

The smoke conditions had affected the LIRR's power and signal systems, he said.

No trains were caught in the tunnel and those that were nearby were held or reversed back to the Jamaica station, Arena said.

The problems caused delays and cancellations on the Hempstead, West Hempstead and Long Beach lines.

New York City Transit honored LIRR fares.

LIRR had advised eastbound riders traveling from Brooklyn to take the Manhattan-bound 2 or 3 trains to Penn Station and connect there with eastbound LIRR trains.

Westbound customers were advised to take the LIRR to Penn Station & transfer to the downtown 2 or 3 subway lines, which go to Atlantic Avenue.