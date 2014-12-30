LIRR: Montauk branch on or close after broken rail disrupts service

The Montauk branch of the Long Island Rail Road is on or close to schedule Tuesday after a broken rail west of Hampton Bays disrupted service earlier, officials said.

The 8:52 a.m. train from Babylon to Montauk was canceled at Speonk, with customers accommodated by bus service.

The 11:18 a.m. train from Montauk to Jamaica originated in Speonk, with customers accommodated by bus service between Montauk and Speonk.

The LIRR was reporting good service on the branch by the midafternoon.