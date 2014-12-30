Long Island

LIRR: Montauk branch on or close after broken rail disrupts service

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

The Montauk branch of the Long Island Rail Road is on or close to schedule Tuesday after a broken rail west of Hampton Bays disrupted service earlier, officials said.

The 8:52 a.m. train from Babylon to Montauk was canceled at Speonk, with customers accommodated by bus service.

The 11:18 a.m. train from Montauk to Jamaica originated in Speonk, with customers accommodated by bus service between Montauk and Speonk.

The LIRR was reporting good service on the branch by the midafternoon.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

