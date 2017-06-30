LIRR: Expect normal getaway service for July 4 weekend

The Long Island Rail Road said it anticipated no difficulties with early getaway trains Friday afternoon from Penn Station following a morning service disruption in Queens.

A railroad spokesman said 12 Penn-bound trains were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes when signal trouble developed at 8:58 a.m. Friday east of the Jamaica Station.

LIRR workers had it fixed by 10:15 a.m. and normal service resumed, the railroad said.

The Friday morning breakdown came after a day of disruptions on both the morning evening commutes Thursday.

The LIRR said it was adding a total of 10 early afternoon trains Friday in anticipation of an early rush hour before the four-day Independence Day weekend.

On the Babylon branch, the added trains will be a 2:22 p.m. express to Rockville Centre, then all stops to Babylon; a 2:32 p.m. express to Lynbrook, then all stops to Babylon; a 3 p.m. stopping at Jamaica, Rockville Centre, all stops to Babylon, and a 3:31 p.m. express to Rockville Centre, then all stops to Babylon.

On the Far Rockaway branch, the railroad will add a 3:48 p.m. train stopping at Locust Manor, then making all stops to Far Rockaway.

There will be three added trains on the Port Jefferson branch: a 2:08 p.m. stopping at Jamaica and Mineola, then making all stops to Huntington; a 2:29 p.m. stopping at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, and New Hyde Park, then making all stops to Huntington; and a 3:24 p.m. stopping at Jamaica, Mineola, Westbury and Hicksville.

The Port Washington branch will add a 3:40 p.m. stopping at Woodside, Flushing Main St., and then all stops to Great Neck.

The Ronkonkoma branch will add a 1:49 p.m. stopping at Woodside, Jamaica, Mineola, and Hicksville, then making all stops to Ronkonkoma except Pinelawn.

A bicycle ban is in effect all day Friday.