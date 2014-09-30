LIRR: Queens man jumps into path of train at Woodside station

Authorities are investigating why a Queens man jumped into the path of oncoming train from a platform at the Woodside station early Tuesday, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The man, 39, from Sunnyside, received serious injuries to his head and leg and was taken by ambulance to a hospital after jumping about 10:30 a.m., according to the rail service.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority police, who are investigating, said they are withholding the man's identity.

The man jumped in the path of the 10:14 a.m. eastbound train from Penn Station due in Ronkonkoma at 11:37 a.m., the LIRR said.

Eastbound service from Penn Station -- excluding the Port Washington branch -- was temporarily suspended for about 15 minutes, starting at 10:30 a.m., the LIRR said.

Eastbound service was restored about 10:45 a.m.