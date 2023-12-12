Power being restored after outage affecting Long Beach, rest of barrier island

This story as reported by John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, Rachel Weiss and Dandan Zou . It was written by Brodsky.

Power has been largely restored to Long Beach and the barrier island, which had experienced about a 90-minute outage, city officials and PSEG Long Island said.

The outage began shortly after 4:30 p.m. and PSEG Long Island said most customers were restored as of 5:47 p.m. City officials said they were seeing power restored to parts of the northern section of the city as of 5:45 p.m. and the Point Lookout Civic Association said power had been restored there as of 6:06 p.m.

PSEG's outage map still listed 2,179 customers without power in Long Beach as of 7 p.m. Initially, more than 20,000 were without power on the barrier island, including more than 16,000 in Long Beach alone.

In a statement, city officials said: "PSEG reports an issue with power lines connecting the barrier island to the main grid."

The outage may have been caused by a generator fire in Island Park, just north of the Long Beach Bridge, Long Beach officials said.

A Nassau police spokesman said officers had been on the scene in Lido Beach, Atlantic Beach and Point Lookout — all of which have been affected by the outages — monitoring intersections and helping direct traffic. The county police department does not monitor the City of Long Beach, which has its own police department.

Long Beach city officials said firefighters responded to help the elderly population and the city's assisted living center. Police were directing traffic and responding to calls, they said.

Long Beach experienced a citywide power outage. Credit: Jim Staubitser

The cause was listed as under investigation