Roundup: Funds set for school mental-health clinics

Suffolk County has awarded a Huntington nonprofit $4 million in contracts to open mental-health clinics in Huntington and Riverhead schools, and provide more home-based treatment to children.

The Family Service League said it will open school-based clinics in Woodhull Intermediate School, J. Taylor Finley Middle School, and Huntington High School in Huntington; and Riverhead Middle School and Riverhead High School.

The agency also is to take over operations of a Huntington clinic currently run by the Pederson-Krag Center, and will expand a program that provides mental-health assessments and treatment to children at their homes.

Family Service League received the contracts from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services on Dec. 15, officials said. The nonprofit specializes in mental health, drug and alcohol treatment, job training and other services. "These new and expanded programs strengthen Family Service League's ability to help children, adolescents, and adults with mental health problems," president Karen Boorshtein said in a statement.

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Board passes note for tuition settlement

Hempstead Town Board members passed a $30 million budget anticipation note this month to fill a budget shortfall from a tuition settlement for community college students.

The town approved the note to cover dues owed to the Fashion Institute of Technology after the New York Court of Appeals ruled that Hempstead and other Nassau County municipalities had to pay for Long Island students' tuition at the Manhattan college.

The note is to cover a $30.4 million gap in Hempstead's 2014 budget.

"There are no other funds of the town available to pay or provide for such insufficiency," according to the town's resolution approving the budget note. It is to be financed through taxes and interest on all town property.

Town spokesman Mike Deery said the bond note should not result in increased taxes for residents in 2015. The expenditure was due by the end of 2014.

"Any lawsuit that occurs is not money anticipated in the budget and we have an obligation to pay what's not booked in the budget," Deery said. "This will be absorbed into the town's debt service and I don't anticipate any immediate or direct impact of taxes from this one note."

A Court of Appeals judge ruled in October that Nassau County could charge towns for attending out-of-county community colleges.

The case originated when North Hempstead sued to recoup $1.1 million in 2010 sales tax funds withheld by Nassau County.

The Hempstead Town Board plans to reduce its payroll -- from retirements -- and decrease spending to meet a balanced budget approved for 2015, Deery said.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Town to list proposed laws on its website

Proposed laws that are to be considered at upcoming North Hempstead council meetings are now listed on a new page on the town's website.

The "Proposed Local Laws" page can be viewed by going to northhempsteadny.gov/proposed-local-laws.

"This new webpage gives town residents the ability to read about the proposed local laws that we will be discussing at our upcoming board meeting, further enabling them to be part of our legislative process," Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a news release. "This new addition to our website is another step in providing the public with open and accessible government."

Proposed local laws must be made public at least seven days, excluding Sundays, before they are voted on by the North Hempstead board. To meet that requirement previously, the town posted notices in local newspapers and made copies available at the town clerk's office. Officials will continue those notices in addition to the new online component.

Bosworth said the new initiative will work in conjunction with other recent programs that have increased accessibility to government for residents, including live-streaming town board meetings, which can be accessed at northhempsteadny.gov.