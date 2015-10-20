Long Island briefs

EAST ROCKAWAY

Library gets grant for renovations

The East Rockaway Library was awarded a $200,000 grant to renovate the library, add new computers and upgrade the children's library.

The village received the grant from the New York State Municipal Facilities Program to completely redo the layout of the library, replace the circulation desk to make it more accessible to residents, and expand the media center. The library also plans to renovate the community room and create a teen zone.

The library will also improve its infrastructure and facilities to aid East Rockaway and the Bay Park Community.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Creating inviting, inspiring spaces and keeping our library buildings in a state of good repair protects the resources our community library offers while ensuring a welcoming and secure environment for our neighbors," East Rockaway Library Board president Craig Mollo said in a statement.

The library submitted a capital improvement plan this year to renovate the library during the next five years. Library officials said its "2020 Plan" will help modernize the library as a meeting place and learning center.

The library also unveiled a new logo and a separately funded Books & Beans Cafe to bring more revenue to the library and host seminars, lectures and book clubs.

ISLIP

Munkenbeck is new town historian

The town board has appointed a West Sayville resident as town historian. The previous town historian, Jack Whitehouse, moved to Florida. The volunteer position is part time.

George Munkenbeck is a member of the West Sayville Fire Department, Company H; The 14th Brooklyn Regiment of the New York State Militia Society of New York; The American Legion; The Society for Industrial Archeology and a host of other groups.

"We are delighted the Town of Islip will be the beneficiary of George Munkenbeck's expertise, vast knowledge and experience as a historian and thank him for volunteering to promote and preserve the Town of Islip's rich history which extends more than three centuries," Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a news release.

Animal shelter needs edible donations

The Islip Town animal shelter is collecting edible donations during its Thanksgiving pet food drive.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 26, the shelter's nonprofit arm Live.Love.Bark Dog Rescue will accept donations of dog, cat, rabbit and ferret food. Rawhide and Beneful bones will not be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Islip Animal Shelter, 210 S. Denver Ave., Bay Shore; Islip Town Hall, 655 Main St., Islip; Toomey's Tavern, 251 S. Ketcham Ave., Amityville; and Live.Love.Bark, 246 N. Evergreen Dr., Selden.

Donations can also be picked up. Contact 631-742-4491 for more information.

CORAM

Overdose prevention training available

Brookhaven Town and Suffolk County officials will offer training on preventing overdoses caused by pain medications.

Participants at the Oct. 30 training session in Coram will learn how to identify opioid overdoses and how to administer Narcan, a medication that may reduce the effects of an overdose. Narcan, also known as naloxone, also has been used to treat heroin overdoses.

The program will be led by the Suffolk County Police Academy Emergency Medical Technician Unit and the Coram Fire Department. Participants who complete the training will receive an emergency resuscitation kit. The Brookhaven Youth Division and Suffolk County Sheriff's Department will provide free drug testing kits and drug resource guides.

"Heroin and opioid abuse are a growing epidemic on Long Island and opioid-related deaths in Suffolk County have tripled since 2010," Brookhaven Town Board member Connie Kepert said in a statement. "As a community, we can work to put a stop to this public health crisis by learning to recognize the signs of opioid addiction, knowing the resources available to seek help and preventing overdoses through training and administration of Narcan."

The two-hour training session will take place at 6 p.m. at the Coram Fire Department, 303 Middle Country Rd. For information, call 631-451-6968.

GARDEN CITY

Port Authority sets airport noise forum

The Port Authority will hold a public workshop Oct. 29 at Nassau Community College in Garden City to share information about its ongoing noise and land-use compatibility studies for Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

The studies are designed to identify existing noise levels generated by aircraft operations at the Queens airports, project noise levels for future years, from 2016 to 2021, and recommend ways to reduce the impact on thousands of residents living near the airports and under their flight paths.

Thousands of residents in the Five Towns who live near Kennedy and those who live under its flight paths miles away in neighborhoods such as East Hills, Garden City, Massapequa, Floral Park and Elmont have for years complained about the noise jets make as they fly over homes on their way to and from the airport.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last year ordered the Port Authority, a bi-state agency, to conduct the studies, known as Part 150. Once they are completed, expected in 2017, the Federal Aviation Administration, which manages air traffic, has to approve them.

Employees of the Port Authority, which manages the airports, and their San Francisco-based consultant, Environmental Science Associates, will be on hand to answer questions. The workshop begins at 6 p.m.

LYNBROOK

Event will honor veterans Saturday

Assemb. Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook) is to host his annual Veterans' Hall of Honor recognition ceremony on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus hall.

"This special event offers our community the opportunity to celebrate the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much to ensure our freedoms and way of life," Curran said. "This recognition is but a small token of appreciation for everything that they have achieved."

The ceremony will be at 78 Hempstead Ave.

The honorees, who were recommended by local VFW commanders, are: Alfred Adler, East Rockaway; Kenneth Cadieux, Baldwin; Stephen G. D'Esposito, Island Park; Kempton Hicks, Cedarhurst; Martin T. Kielawa, Valley Stream; Angelo LoMonaco, Lynbrook; Paul P. Pette, Lynbrook; Coy V. Richardson, Freeport; John A. Santino, East Rockaway; Joseph J. Schutta, Malverne; Lt. Col. James J. Schutta, Malverne; Joseph P. Schutta, Malverne; Col. Robert Schatz, Oceanside; John Shaud, West Hempstead; Raymond Spatz, South Hempstead; and Paul Viscovich, Rockville Centre. For more information, call Curran's office at 516-561-8216.

UNIONDALE

Musical tribute to veterans scheduled

A one-hour show with a special tribute to American military veterans will be presented from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Uniondale Public Library on Nov. 8.

The free show "A Musical Alphabet: a Musical Tribute to Veterans," is by the Island Hills Chorus, a group of women vocalists based in Hauppauge.

The show" will feature songs, including Broadway show tunes, jazz and a special tribute to our veterans, said the library's program director, Ilgar Guo.

EAST MORICHES

Meet the candidates for county, town posts

Contestants for Suffolk County and Brookhaven Town offices have been invited to take part tomorrow in a "meet the candidates night" event in East Moriches.

Republican Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine and Councilman Daniel Panico, also a Republican, are expected to attend. Their Democratic opponents, supervisor candidate Douglas Dittko and Town Board candidate Tricia Chiaramonte, also were invited, organizers said.

Five of the six candidates for the First, Second and Third county legislative districts are expected to take part in the gathering.

Democratic Southampton Councilwoman Bridget Fleming and Republican Amos Goodman, who are seeking the Second District seat held by Legis. Jay H. Schneiderman (I-Montauk), have said they plan to attend, organizers said.

Legis. Kate Browning (WF-Shirley) and Republican opponent William Toranzo also plan to attend, organizers said. Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) is expected to attend; his Republican opponent, Remy Bell, was invited, organizers said.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the East Moriches Fire District on Pine Street, north of Montauk Highway. The event was organized by the East Moriches Property Owners Association and Moriches Bay Civic Association.

ROSLYN

ID cards for children set for Bryant Library

Roslyn parents can pick up comprehensive photo ID cards for their children at an event on Nov. 5.

State Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola) and Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano are partnering to offer KidPix ID cards at the Bryant Library.

Children of all ages in Nassau County are eligible for the card, which is printed with a name, physical description, contact information, photograph and fingerprint. At the Roslyn event, photos and fingerprints will be processed on-site, and cards will be ready the same day.

"It provides parents with important information right at their fingertips" as well as offering law enforcement "a helpful tool to find a missing child quickly," said Brian Nevin, press spokesman for the county executive.

The KidPix program was launched more than two years ago, and is held at libraries, fairs and parks countywide, Nevin added.

"This program gives parents a valuable resource. Having their children's important personal information on a single KidPix ID card which can be used in an emergency is an easy way to keep their kids safe," Martins said.

The ID cards can also be processed year-round at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, at 1550 Franklin Ave.

No appointments are necessary. The event is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bryant Library, at 2 Paper Mill Rd. For more information about the program, call 516-571-6000.

WEST BABYLON

'The Ugly Truth' on prescription drugs

A forum on heroin and prescription drug abuse will be held tonight in West Babylon.

Titled "The Ugly Truth," the event is sponsored by the Suffolk County Police Department, the West Babylon school district and the West Babylon Main Street Organization. Among the featured speakers will be Suffolk Chief Medical Examiner Michael Caplan, county Chief Police Surgeon Scott Coyne, and Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence education specialist Reisa Berg.

There will be a discussion on how parents can recognize heroin and prescription drug abuse among teenagers and what actions they can take. There also will be information tables and drug treatment professionals on hand to answer questions and discuss inpatient and outpatient programs. After the forum there will be training on the use of Narcan, which can reverse the fatal effects of an opiate overdose, and participants will be given free home kits. In addition, residents can bring their expired or unwanted prescription drugs for safe disposal.

The free event will take place at the West Babylon Senior High School Performing Arts Center, 500 Great E. Neck Rd., at 7 p.m.