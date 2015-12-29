Long Island briefs

GLEN COVE

Glen Cove officials are urging residents to recycle holiday-related items this year.

Residents can recycle paper gift wrap, wrapping tissue, paper gift bags, cards, envelopes, tags and cardboard boxes. The city’s new single-stream recycling program also takes items such as washed aluminum trays and old plastic toys, which were not accepted before the program began Aug. 3, said public works director James Byrne.

Some items cannot be recycled, such as metallic wrapping paper and bags, plastic and Bubble Wrap, packing peanuts, ribbons and bows.

Stephanie Soter, of the Glen Cove sanitation department, said the city is promoting recycling around the holidays because many people “don’t think they can recycle gift wrap” and related items. She encouraged residents to keep a blue recycling bin nearby while unwrapping presents.

The single-stream program allows residents to put all their recyclable items into one container. In the past, they had to sort them into three batches. Glen Cove picked up 30 percent more recyclable materials during the first four months of the program than it had in the same period last year, city officials said.

In addition to recycling paper and other holiday products, the city also is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees. Glen Cove will hold its annual Christmas-tree mulching from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Jan. 9 in the Morgan Park parking lot. The first 50 residents will receive free evergreen saplings. Residents can also drop off trees at the lot before the mulching event, starting on Jan. 4, Byrne said.

— DAVID OLSON

HUNTINGTON

Huntington officials who won re-election in November are to take their oaths of office at a Jan. 3 inaugural ceremony.

Huntington Town Council members Susan A. Berland and Eugene Cook and Town Clerk Jo-Ann Raia and Receiver of Taxes Ester Bivona were re-elected Nov. 3.

The four elected officials are to take their oaths and deliver remarks in a ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday at Walt Whitman High School, at 301 West Hills Rd. in Huntington Station.

Students from the South Huntington school district are scheduled to play musical selections; and a reception will follow the ceremony.

The event is open to the public.

The race for the town’s two contested council seats was the closest, with five candidates. Cook, an Independent who pledged this — his second term — would be his last on the town board, received the largest proportion, or 27 percent, of the vote.

Berland, a Democratic incumbent since 2001, received about 24 percent of the vote.

— VALERIE BAUMAN

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Five of North Hempstead’s elected officials who won re-election this past Nov. 3 are to be sworn in at a ceremony on Sunday.

The 2 p.m. swearing-in takes place at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park.

Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Tax Receiver Charles Berman, and council members Anna Kaplan, Dina De Giorgio, and Peter Zuckerman were all re-elected to four year terms. Town officials and others will speak at the ceremony, and refreshments will be served. To reserve a seat, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

— SCOTT EIDLER

OYSTER BAY

Privately funded renovations to Townsend Park in Oyster Bay were completed earlier this month.

The Oyster Bay Main Street Association and the Main Street Nursery split the $31,875 cost of work that included replacing six trees, relaying brickwork, repairing the irrigation system, and adding lighting and four park benches.

The small public park is a triangle of land where Shore Road and Audrey Avenue meet next to town government buildings. “The park is completely opened up with the removal of the overgrown trees,” said Meredith Maus, executive director of the Oyster Bay Main Street Association. “You can actually see the bandstand and the canons now. It has created a more usable space in the heart of the downtown,” she said.

The work was completed on Dec. 11, and the town board accepted the work as a donation at its Dec. 15 meeting. The public park was designated in 1906 and is named after the Townsend Family which owned land at the site. Views of a modern replica of the original 1909 bandstand had been obstructed by mismatched and overgrown trees, according to an association news release.

— TED PHILLIPS

LONG BEACH

The Long Beach City Council is to swear-in three council members Friday to their newly elected terms.

Newcomer and top vote-getter, Nassau County Community College Professor Anissa Moore, 46, is to be sworn in on the council to a four-year term. She is the first black council member elected in the city’s history.

City officials are scheduled to swear in two incumbents, Anthony Eramo and Len Torres, who were re-elected in November. Eramo was the second leading candidate in votes, earning a four-year term. Torres came in third, and was elected to a two-year term.

The three candidates defeated Republican challengers, Angelo Lomonte, Catherine Quinn and Brian Higgins.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at noon in the City Council chambers on the sixth floor of Long Beach City Hall, 1 W. Chester Ave.

— JOHN ASBURY

LONG BEACH

Long Beach officials have planned their second annual New Year’s Eve festivities Thursday with a “First Night” program at the Long Beach Ice Arena.

The city is sponsoring an alcohol-free family event with free ice skating, music and games. The event will also feature a holiday movie, crafts and snack bar specials.

Officials plan to observe an early New Year’s Eve ball drop at 7:30 p.m., with ice skating open from 6 to 8 p.m.

The ice rink opens for festivities from 4 to 8 p.m. at 150 W. Bay Dr.

— JOHN ASBURY