Trump orders spur Long Island LGBT Network to train potential candidates

The Long Island LGBT Network on Tuesday announced plans to train more than a dozen candidates to run for nonpartisan school board and library seats to defend LGBTQ values and protections.

Network founder and president David Kilmnick said the Hauppauge center was launching four-week and six-week training academies to train candidates in time to seek election in the fall.

The training academy, Kilmnick said, is in response to executive orders by President Donald Trump seeking to strip protections and recognition of members of the LGBTQ community. The training academy is free to the public and privately funded, Kilmnick said.

"We're in dark times now, but it will be light at the end of the tunnel. I don't want to minimize the work that we need to do. This is going to be hard work. It's going to be extremely hard work," Kilmnick said. "It doesn't matter if Trump takes out a Sharpie again. We need to be moving faster than he can scribble his name on those executive orders."

A town hall is set for Tuesday night at the center in Hauppauge to address fears and concerns among Long Island's LGBTQ and how to counter Trump's executive orders.

Organizers said they are also working with a team of 10 faculty members in the academy, including State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. In 1972 at age 18, DiNapoli was the youngest person ever elected to public office in New York State when he took his seat on the Mineola school board.

The training will include instruction on voter engagement and outreach, campaign planning and strategy. The academy is expected to meet Feb. 26 for the first time on Zoom.

Kilmnick said they have 14 candidates lined up to run for school board seats in Amityville, Connetquot, Copiague, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Hewlett, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Sayville, Shirley, Shoreham-Wading River, Smithtown and Westbury.

Trump's executive orders have included banning transgender members of the military, banning transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, restrictions on stating preferred names or genders on federal documentation, including passports, limiting LGBTQ health care and LGBTQ materials in schools.

Previous plans for the LGBT Network to establish citizen academies never materialized because of a lack of resources and organization, Kilmnick said, but also, a "false sense of complacency," Kilmnick said.

Organizers said they plan to follow successes of the Smithtown Library Board in 2022, when the LGBT Network backed three winning candidates, who ran for seats on the board in response LGBT books and pride displays being briefly removed from the library’s children’s section.

Brianna Baker-Stines has served as a trustee on the library board for seven years and said the issue brought the community together and encouraged others to become involved in local offices.

"When it comes to local politics, there are a lot of barriers to entry. I know a lot of people in my own community who are so passionate and have big opinions about politics but ... they kind of back off because they don't know what to do," Baker-Stines said. "I think what's great about this training academy is that will definitely break down those barriers and give opportunities to people who to our vulnerable communities that really need it. So, if you're looking for a sign, this is it."