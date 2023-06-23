State sends $25M to Long Island for water projects

ALBANY – The state will provide more than $25 million to Long Island municipalities and water districts to help improve the quality of drinking water, officials said Thursday.

The grants include:

$3.2 million to the Greenlawn Water District for water treatment.

$12.1 million to the Jericho Water District for a filter system at the Stillwell Lane Facility Well.

$3 million to install a new treatment system for the village of Sands.

$2.7 million to the Suffolk County Water Authority to build 20,000 feet of water mains to extend service to 64 homes in Manorville in the town of Brookhaven.

$3 million to the Water Authority of Great Neck to install a treatment system.

The grants are part of $66 million in funding for water projects statewide announced by the Environmental Facilities Corp., a state authority used to distribute funding.

The investment "supports local communities with the resources and technical expertise to start these essential projects, which will protect public health and ensure that New Yorkers have safe, clean water for generations to come,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The state worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to identify the projects.

The funding “will not only provide vital upgrades to New York's water and sewer systems, but also reduce water pollution and remove harmful contaminants from drinking water, delivering critical benefits to every corner of the state," said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

Funding for the projects comes from the state’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund as well as the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Grant programs. The programs are designed to use state funding for expensive infrastructure projects that benefit communities, but would be difficult for those communities to afford on their own.

The projects are among many the state and Nassau and Suffolk counties have begun to protect water sources on Long Island.