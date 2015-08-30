Sunny, humid Sunday to kick off week of muggy, rain-free weather

It'll be a great week for enjoying outdoor activities since there's no rain in the forecast through Friday.

Sunday will begin the muggy week of high humidity with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s, according to Joe Pollina, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Upton. At night it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

"It'll be pretty humid throughout the week," Pollina said.

Monday starts the workweek with partial sun during the day when temperatures will climb to the upper 80s. Nighttime lows will be in the lower 70s.

Look for sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and a mostly clear night with lows around 70.

There'll be sun for most of the day on Wednesday when highs again will be in the mid 80s and lows around 70.

Sunny skies return on Thursday when highs will remain in the mid 80s. At night skies will become partly cloudy and lows will be cooler in the upper 60s to around 70.

Lots of sun is predicted for the start of the weekend on Friday when there will be more highs in the mid 80s and more cool temperatures at night in the upper 60s.

"It's going to be a hazy, hot and humid start of September," said Pat Cavlin, a meteorologist for News 12 Long Island. He said some areas may see temperatures reach 90.

"It won't be a heat wave, but I'm sure some parts of Long Island like Glen Cove and Manhasset will hit 90 degrees for at least one day," Cavlin said.