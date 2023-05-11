Long Island

Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold on Long Island expires soon

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

You may be a winner, but time is running out.

That's the word from the New York State Lottery, which said Thursday there's a $1 million Cash4Life ticket that was sold in Bay Shore that remains unclaimed — and that any chance to claim the outstanding prize expires May 26.

The ticket was sold at the ShopRite store at 1905 Sunrise Hwy. on May 26, 2022.

That ticket matched the second-prize winning numbers in the drawing that night — and, lottery officials said, is good for a prize of $1,000 a week for life.

The winning numbers drawn were: 3, 9, 33, 57, 58 and Cash Ball 1.

Lottery prizes can be claimed for up to one year after the draw, but then expire.

For more information on how to claim your winning ticket prize visit the New York Lottery site at https://nylottery.ny.gov/how-to-claim.

