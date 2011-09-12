Man's body recovered off Jones Beach

The body of a man in a wet suit was recovered at Jones Beach Monday afternoon, said State Park Police, who were trying to determine whether the victim was Zachary Gottfried, 31, a surfer who disappeared in the waters off Gilgo State Park Thursday.

The body was that of a man believed to be about 30, who was recovered in the ocean at the Central Mall at about 3:35 p.m., State Park Police Det. Eli Cuervas said in a statement.

Police took the body to the Nassau County medical examiner's office in East Meadow for an autopsy and identification.

On Thursday, Gottfried, an avid surfer, and another man crossed the Great South Bay by boat from Amityville, docked along Ocean Parkway and walked across the parkway to enter the water off the South Shore of Fire Island, police said.

Gottfried was lost in water about a quarter-mile east of the sand road entrance to Gilgo State Park; the other man was able to leave the water safely, police said.