Long Island wind farms play vital role in bringing new energy to New York State, says LIPA CEO

Long Island and emerging wind farms off the South Shore will play a vital role in bringing wind energy to New York State and meeting the state’s goals of achieving zero-carbon emissions, LIPA chief executive Tom Falcone told Newsday on Tuesday.

Falcone discussed the future of wind farms during a Newsday Live web forum with Newsday Associate Editor Joye Brown and energy reporter Mark Harrington.

Five offshore wind farms are set to be built from Montauk to off the coast of Long Beach and the state could approve up to 100 more projects awarded through a request for proposals this spring, spanning to New Jersey, officials said.

The wind energy will be key to meeting the state’s green energy goals, with Long Island’s wind farms accounting for about 25% of the state’s wind energy, Falcone said. That wind energy will need to connect to the state’s electric grid, including at several places on Long Island, he said.

“We need to spread the load out over how much land and determine where it lands,” Falcone said. “It’s an absolute certainty there will be more wind energy landing on Long Island than we need to meet the Long Island grid. We need to get that extension cord to New York City and the rest of the state.”

Construction is underway for the next eight months to construct the $2 billion 130-megawatt South Fork Wind Farm consisting of 12 wind turbines to power up to 70,000 homes. LIPA customers are expected to pay an average of $1.58 per month for the wind energy.

The next project by Equinor will construct 130 turbines, starting about 15 miles off the cost of Long Beach and Jones Beach combined with a second project 30 miles off shore. Construction is expected to begin next year and connect to Island Park through Long Beach as well as connecting to Brooklyn.

The federal government leases portions of the coast for wind farms, opening up to bidding the coastline from Virginia all the way through Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Falcone said. New York State wants to buy at least 9,000 megawatts, which developers must connect to LIPA or Con Edison, Falcone said.

New York is looking to replace aging power plants, which could be deemed obsolete with wind and green energy, Falcone said. The state may need to double its production to meet its goal of eliminating carbon emissions, Falcone said.

“Off shore wind is new to New York and the Northeast, but it’s established in Europe,” Falcone said. “It’s a great resource right off Long Island and the time is right, the technology is right and the cost is about right.”

With Mark Harrington