Mark Funt, noted Stony Brook University Hospital gynecologist, killed in snowmobile crash in Vermont

An award-winning gynecologist who had been delivering babies at Stony Brook University Hospital since it opened died Friday morning in a snowmobile crash in Vermont, police and hospital officials confirmed.

Dr. Mark Funt, 75, of Setauket, was killed in the single-vehicle accident in Cavendish, Vermont, a rural town near Okemo State Forest.

Vermont State Police said Funt was driving an Arctic Cat snowmobile along Main Street, when he crashed and suffered fatal injuries shortly before 11:30 a.m. The crash remains under investigation, police said in a news release.

Funt was the chief of gynecology and director of resident education services at Stony Brook University when the hospital began delivering babies shortly after opening in 1980, according to the Stony Brook Medicine website and past news releases.

In 1982, Funt founded Stony Brook Gynecology and Obstetrics, P.C. and continued to deliver babies at the hospital. The private practice formally joined Stony Brook Medicine’s network of community practices in 2018. Stony Brook University Hospital, which delivered just 243 babies in its first two years, now handles more than 4,000 births each year.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A biography of Funt on the Stony Brook Medicine website says his “vast knowledge of gynecology is second to none.” He has lectured around the country on the topics of urogynecology and menopause, the school noted.

A 1966 graduate of Syosset High School, Funt studied at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Before returning to Long Island, he was an assistant professor at The Yale University School of Medicine, according to his biography.