Massapequa teen raises money for aid to Ukraine

Ryan Hirschhorn, 13, of Massapequa turned a Valentine’s Day art project into three murals that has raised more than $35,000 for medical aid to Ukraine.

Hirschhorn, a seventh-grader at Berner Middle School, said he began experimenting with his dad on a copper mural with carved-out hearts after he brought home a fourth-grade construction paper art project. Two years later, he transformed the mural with his father into a tribute to the people of Ukraine.

His original 4-foot by 8-foot mural and two others, the largest spanning 9-feet by 9-feet, are now on display through the rest of the month at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City. He is collecting donations for Ukraine at the exhibit.

“I’m just a person who likes helping people,” he said. “I wanted to help people and do the right thing.”

Hirschhorn has shown off the mural at his elementary school, at a Brooklyn Cyclones game and at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage, where he held a fundraiser this past March with about 75 people and a raffle that drew $25,000 in donations.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After creating the first mural, Hirschhorn partnered with his father and an electrical engineer to add an LED light with an ultrasonic sensor that gets brighter as you approach the wall and fades when you walk away, to symbolize the war in Ukraine.

Hirschhorn was selected by the Long Island Children’s Museum as their monthly “AdvoKid,” which honors children in the community who have learned to stand up for themselves from bullying or advocated for others, the museum’s communication director Maureen Mangan said.

“It really is the idea that you can make a difference, what can I do and he decided how he can help,” she said. “It makes us all feel like we’re not doing enough.”