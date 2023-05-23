Memorial Day tribute to fallen veterans: Nassau, Suffolk to hold moment of silence

Church bells will ring, sirens will blare, and officials hope that across Long Island residents and visitors alike will stop wherever they are, in the middle of whatever they’re doing, to observe a minute of silence taking place twice Monday in honor of fallen veterans on Memorial Day.

The initiative was enacted last year in Nassau County, inspired by a visit Nassau Executive Bruce A. Blakeman made several years ago to Israel, where he witnessed the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies, when sirens are sounded and everyone stops — on the streets, on the sidewalks, in their homes,, standing outside stopped cars and trucks on roads — to observe a moment of silence for those lost.

At a news conference Tuesday at the Farmingdale Fire Department on Main Street in Farmingdale, officials announced Suffolk County also will participate in the event this year — with a minute of silence taking place across Long Island at noon and at 6 p.m. as part of the first Islandwide Memorial Day initiative.

In honor of fallen veterans, officials said fire department sirens, as well as sirens on police vehicles, will sound for about a minute during the two moments of silence. Bells at every church in the Diocese of Rockville Centre also will ring in remembrance, officials said. The hope is that whether people are at a parade or a backyard barbecue, at the beach or anywhere else in either county, they’ll pause to consider the real meaning of Memorial Day.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he leapt at the chance when Blakeman asked Suffolk to join the initiative, knowing it was a chance to honor heroes he said should “never be forgotten.”

"It takes a special kind of person to lay down their lives for our nation," Bellone said. "As Americans, it is our responsibility to commemorate and cherish the sacrifices that these men and women have made for our nation. We owe them a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.”

Tom Bergin, 83, of East Patchogue, who was a U.S. Navy Yeoman Third Class aboard the submarine USS Chivo from 1958-62 and who has served as the multi-denominational chaplain for the Suffolk County American Legion for 20 years, said taking a moment to honor and remember fallen veterans is important for three reasons he cites at funeral services he conducts: “Because of them, our lives are free. Because of them, our nation lives. Because of them, the world is blessed.”

“It’s that simple," he added. "These are people who gave their lives for us. You can’t get more solemn than that.”