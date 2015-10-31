Mets fans across LI show team spirit with Halloween costumes

Saturday night, Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom will be at Citi Field for Game 4 of the World Series.

But don't be surprised if the Mets pitchers also show up at your neighbor's Halloween party or at your doorstep asking for candy.

As the team attempts an epic comeback against Kansas City, Mets fans of all ages across Long Island are tapping their team spirit to come up with baseball-themed costumes.

Chad and Mariana Harris of Dix Hills attended a Halloween party last week dressed as Syndergaard and deGrom, known for their flowing locks.

Mariana, 33, sported a shoulder-length brown wig, while Chad, 35, donned a blond one.

They were greeted with cheers at the party. "Everyone was really excited," Mariana said.

In the days leading up to Halloween, legions of fans have been sharing photos of Mets costumes on Instagram and Twitter, with many featuring inventive ways to customize the outfits, such as Mr. Met heads fashioned out of piñatas and papier-mâché.

Seven-year-old Jake Mormino of Farmingdale settled on Syndergaard for his Halloween hero costume.

Jake said he likes the Mets "because of the history and the fans." He doesn't have a favorite player, so he and his mother picked who they thought would be the most recognizable.

"We had the jersey," said Jackie Mormino, 31. "With the Thor hammer and the wig, we thought people would know it's Noah."

Carolina Addeo, 44, of Huntington Station, helped her son, Anthony, 8, put together a deGrom costume. Assembly was simple: a wig from Party City and a Mets jersey.

"We were thinking about what to be and he said, 'Oh, can I be deGrom because he has really cool hair?' " Addeo said.

Anthony said he wanted to dress up because he likes the Mets, though he said he's more excited for Saturday night's game than trick-or-treating. He intends to wear his costume for both.

Four-year-old Kevin Sutch of East Northport didn't need a wig for his costume of choice -- first baseman Lucas Duda. His mother, Catherine, 33, bought him a T-shirt, a Mets patch off eBay and a baseball uniform from Amazon.com.

The Harrises shelled out roughly $100 for their Halloween getups, but the nice part about a Mets costume is that it doesn't have to be just for Halloween.

"You get to keep the hat and shirt," Mariana said. "It's not like some nasty costume you only get to wear once."