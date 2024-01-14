Wind, snow showers Sunday, to signal colder temperatures all week on Long Island

A quick snow squall could pass through Long Island after 3 p.m. Sunday, bringing periods of poor vision on local roadways as temperatures begin to dip, the National Weather Service cautioned.

The brief snow and chilling temperatures will set the tone for the week ahead, meteorologists said.

“We’re going to have some snow showers, maybe a quick snow squall pass through this afternoon, but also mixed in with a little bit of rain,” said meteorologist Jay Engle of the National Weather Service in Upton.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for Sunday afternoon until 6 p.m., with southwest winds of 22 to 28 mph, and gusts as high as 48 mph.

Temperatures will dip down into the 20s Sunday night with wind chills in the lower teens, Engle said. The wind will make it feel colder, forecasters said.

The high temperature will likely remain below freezing Monday.

“Martin Luther King Day will be the coldest day of winter so far,” Engle said, adding that there’s a chance of snow late Monday night.

Tuesday could bring two to three inches of snow to Long Island as snow is likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the Weather Service has forecast.

Wednesday and Thursday are the only days this week with no chance of snow in the forecast, but temperatures will continue to hover at or below freezing.

“We’re going to average five to seven [degrees] below normal,” Engle said.

Cold weather is impacting most of the country, the National Weather Service reported, with an “arctic blast” bringing dangerous wind chills to Rocky Mountain region to Montana, and freezing temperatures extending from the West Coast to the northeast and even reaching into parts of the South.

New York State officials are dealing with a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm impacting Eerie County Sunday. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a full travel ban for passenger vehicles in that county to allow plows to clear roads overnight.

Snowfall totals of between one and two feet are expected in areas near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including Buffalo, with localized totals of up to three feet possible.

“Weather will be going downhill through the day in Western New York, bringing potentially life-threatening blizzard conditions,” Hochul wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday morning. “My team is closely monitoring and is ready to assist.”

The National Football League took the unusual step of moving the wild card playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday afternoon as a result of the storm.

Locally, the anticipated snow and cold weather follows more than two inches of rain from a powerful, quick-moving storm that caused wind and flood damage along Long Island’s South Shore Saturday morning and a Tuesday storm that impacted many of the same communities.

James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said strong southerly winds had forced water to inundate the South Shore coastal areas, leaving some streets impassable Saturday afternoon.

Fire Island, Montauk, Freeport, Lindenhurst and Patchogue were among the areas hit the hardest.

Hempstead Town officials said the storm also knocked down half a dozen trees while stripping away roughly 15 to 20 feet of the shoreline from Point Lookout to Lido Beach West. State Parks officials reported significant erosion in Montauk.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced an expedited review for storm-ravaged areas along the South Shore Saturday. Four Army Corps projects were identified as severely damaged in storms this month and in December: Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet; west of Shinnecock Inlet; Fire Island Inlet and westerly shores; and downtown Montauk.