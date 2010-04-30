Mom accused of taking her kids to Farmingville drug deal

A Ronkonkoma woman was arrested Thursday night after police said she brought her two sons, both under 12, to a drug deal in Farmingville.

Two men involved in the deal also were arrested, Suffolk police said.

Police said Crime Section officers from the Sixth Precinct saw Ellen Fredericks, 42, of 275 Avenue B, in a car in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn in Farmingville just before midnight involved in the deal with Deon Reed, 40, of 2 F Ethan Allen Court, Ridge, and Christopher J. Smith, 30, of 23 Ashton Road, Medford.

An investigation found packages containing pills and cocaine inside the vehicle, police said. In a nearby vehicle, police said Fredericks had her sons and her 19-year-old niece.

Fredericks was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for having suboxone pills, as well as first-degree loitering and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the children were released to a family member - and Child Protective Services was notified.

Smith was charged with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Reed was charged with five counts.

Police said both had heroin, cocaine, hydrocodone pills and Percocet pills.

Fredericks was released on bail and will face arraignment later. Reed and Smith were scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.