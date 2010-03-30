Nassau veterans affairs chief resigns

The head of veteran affairs for Nassau County resigned this week for personal reasons, officials said Tuesday.

Mathew Rufrano resigned Monday after undergoing surgery and having several stent implants to improve blood flow to his heart, according to one official who asked not to be identified because of the personal nature of the resignation.

Rufrano, 66, of Bethpage, has known County Executive Edward Mangano for more than 20 years and was named to the position on Jan. 15. He had been a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and was active in the veterans community for more than 25 years.

His appointment to replace Ed Aulman had been met with disappointment by area vets, who said Aulman had been a strong advocate in assisting veterans and their families with their benefits applications.

"Mathew was a tremendous asset to the County," Mangano said in a statement. "We thank him for his service and I am sure he will continue to do great work for Nassau County's veterans."