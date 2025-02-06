Unionized National Grid workers approve strike authorization as talks continue

Unionized National Grid workers, whose contract expires next week, voted Wednesday to authorize a strike if a new pact isn't reached by midnight on Feb. 13.

An official for Local 1049 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said 99% of members who cast a vote authorized the prospect of a strike. The vote was 409 to 6.

The union represents nearly 1,200 National Grid natural gas workers in back-office and field positions, and several hundred power plant workers at facilities under contract to the Long Island Power Authority. London-based National Grid owns three big power plants in Northport, Port Jefferson and Island Park, and smaller plants throughout the Island.

"If we can't get a contract that meets our goals, we're going to wind up having to take the decision of striking the employer," said Pat Guidice, business manager for Local 1049, said Thursday. But that wouldn't happen until after the existing contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, he said.

Guidice declined to disclose specific sticking points in negotiations, but said, "We've given them [National Grid negotiators] proposals that we believe are fair, that help to build their business while keeping our employees happy and giving them economic relief, and giving the employer economic relief as well. We need to move the ball forward."

National Grid's gas business serves around 600,000 Long Island customers, and the power plants provide electricity across the Island.

Earlier this week, the company in a statement said it was negotiating in good faith. While recognizing the "significant contributions of our employees," National Grid said it's focused on "reaching an agreement that is fair and equitable to all parties and meets the needs of our employees and customers alike."

Speakers in support of the IBEW at a meeting before the vote Wednesday included labor leaders across the region, including Ryan Stanton, executive director of the Long Island Federation of Labor, Louis Civello, president of the Suffolk PBA, and Daniel Levler, president of Suffolk AME, Guidice said.