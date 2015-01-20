Ndaba Mandela to speak Feb. 9 at NCC

Ndaba Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, is scheduled to speak at Nassau Community College on Feb. 9 as part of its Black History Month celebration.

Mandela will present "From Prisoner to President: The Mandela Legacy Lives On," in the College Center Building on the Garden City campus. The 11 a.m. event is free, school officials said.

Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid revolutionary, politician and philanthropist who served as South Africa's president from 1994 to 1999, died Dec. 5, 2013, at age 95.

Ndaba Mandela is expected to speak about his experiences with his grandfather, as well as the joy and the strain he feels having the responsibility of the world's expectations to be considered as "the second chapter" of the Mandela story, college officials said.

The grandson is co-founder and chairman of the Africa Rising Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting a positive image of Africa around the world and increasing its potential for growth in education, employment and international corporate alliances.

More information is available by calling 516-572-7148.