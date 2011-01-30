NWS to homeowners: Clean snow off roofs

The National Weather Service has advised homeowners on Long Island - where up to 30 inches of snow has accumulated in some areas - to begin an uncommon and potentially arduous task: removing snow from their roofs.

The weather service's announcement, issued Sunday, comes as some Long Island towns have begun to inspect municipal buildings to see if snow removal is needed, with a priority on flat-roofed buildings where the accumulation has been heaviest.

The weather service announcement said the New York area already has been the site of "collapsed roofs due to the weight of the snow" and that "the threat of yet another significant storm system" could further endanger homes. The weather service's website states that 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible Tuesday and more could fall on Wednesday and Friday.

For many homeowners, this winter may be the first in which snow accumulation has been heavy enough to justify removing it from roofs, rather than waiting for it to melt. Tools such as a "roof rake" or "snow rake," typically selling for $30 to $50, can be used, representatives from several hardware stores said.

The trouble is, many hardware stores are out of roof rakes because they are much more popular this year than usual, the representatives said. Some residents have used traditional gardening and landscaping rakes as alternatives, said Jim Esposito, who works in sales at a Home Depot store in Coram.

Safety is key when using these tools, Esposito said.

"Take off a little bit gradually, start at the edge of the house," he said. "Otherwise you'll have an avalanche coming down on you."

Hiring a snow-removal contractor - there are several on Long Island - is an alternative. Joe Piccione, owner of Avalanche Services in Valley Stream, said his services have been more in demand than ever.

Piccione says he typically removes snow from two or three roofs in a winter, but this winter he has cleared more than 40.

Do-it-yourself roof-cleaners should never attempt to bring a snowblower onto a roof, Piccione said.

"People are hearing noises on their roofs and they feel it's all of a sudden going to collapse," he said.

Hempstead officials are inspecting public buildings to see if snow removal is necessary, a town spokesman said. North Hempstead plans to issue a statement urging residents to beware of snow falling from roofs, a spokesman said.

Islip's department of public works is monitoring 58 town buildings to make sure that none are in danger of collapse, said Rich Baker, the town's public works commissioner.

"There were no threats of any cave-ins, although it certainly could happen on flat roofs," he said.