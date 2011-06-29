Actress Elaine Stewart dies at 81

LOS ANGELES -- Elaine Stewart, a leading lady in a series of films in the 1950s, including "Brigadoon," and star of the 1970s game shows "Gambit" and "High Rollers," has died. She was 81.

Her agent Fred Wostbrock told the Los Angeles Times that Stewart died Monday at her home in Beverly Hills after a long illness.

Stewart was born Elsy Steinberg. Her first starring role came in the 1953 crime drama "Code Two." She also appeared in the films "The Adventures of Hajji Baba," "The Tattered Dress" and "Night Passage." In the 1960s, she was in several TV shows including "Bat Masterson," "Burke's Law" and "Perry Mason." Stewart is survived by her husband, the game show producer Merrill Heatter, and two children. -- AP